Is a business incubator a good way to start up a new company?

December 17, 2008 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

It can be, as long as the people running it know what they are doing. What is their track record? What are their credentials? Can you do better on your own by hiring a business coach or mentor to guide and help educate you in the fundamentals and process of business? These are some things to consider in your own due diligence before going blindly into an "incubator" scenario.