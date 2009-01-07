How do I find a local, trustworthy business attorney with an entrepreneurial spirit?

January 7, 2009 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

As my mother used to say, "You have to kiss a lot of frogs before you find your handsome prince." The way you find the right attorney for you is to interview them. Get recommendations from other entrepreneurial friends who are happy with their advisors.When you attend entrepreneurship conferences, see if you like the personality of the attorney-speakers on the agenda. Go to your local bar association to see if they have a small business/entrepreneurship committee. Do your due diligence by reviewing their websites, seeing if they have written articles (that is, do they know about your industry?), and ultimately, to meet with them in person.For more information and questions to ask of an attorney once you have that face-to-face meeting, I've created a program called How to Choose and Use Attorneys, available here: http://www.greatbusinesslawresources.com/choosing-attorneys-teleclass.htm.