Growth Strategies

Can we offer paid insurance benefits to only exempt salaried employees?

min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.
Most insurance carriers do not want to only offer health insurance, for example, to the higher-level employees for some good business reasons.

For one thing, it spreads the risk across fewer people. So, your rates may be very high, if you can find a carrier interested in your business. You are not legally prohibited from doing this if you can find a carrier interested in your business.

In my opinion, it would be better to offer health insurance, for example, to all employees and pay a set amount toward the cost (say 50 percent of the cost of single coverage). Then, pay exempt employees the amount you wish to in order to offset the remaining cost for their coverage.

You can offer benefits such as life insurance, disability insurance, etc. to only a portion of your workforce.But, again, the rates will be affected by the limited number of individuals being insured.

More from Entrepreneur

Kim's expertise can help you become a strong leader, pitch VCs for capital, and develop a growth strategy.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Buy From
The Innovation Mentality

The Innovation Mentality

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Habits

Million Dollar Habits

Buy From
Simplify: How the Best Businesses in the World Succeed

Simplify: How the Best Businesses in the World Succeed

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Growth Strategies

6 Strategies to Maximize Earned Media for Your Brand

Growth Strategies

Give Your Audience What They Want on Social Media Before Pushing Your Agenda

Growth Strategies

Should You Run More Than One Company?