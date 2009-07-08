What are the main benefits of businesses going online?

July 8, 2009 min read

Here are a few reasons:- Lower operation costs (no need for a fancy office, you can work from your garage and nobody cares).- Internet marketing is a lot more affordable than traditional marketing.- Internet marketing is a lot more effective and targeted than traditional marketing.- Every day people use the internet more and more to find products they want to buy and services they want to hire.- Since the operation costs are low, the savings can be passed to the customers and customers like saving money.I hope that helps. Have a great day.