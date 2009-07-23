What is the best way to reprimand female workers?
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.It depends. What is the relationship of the manager and the employee? Are other people within ear-shot? Does the female worker want another person in the room?
It is good policy that if an employee (who is being reprimanded) requests a witness, one should be made available. Likewise, if the employee wants a witness the manager may want one too.
I can only address this question from the perspective of conflict management. You may want to also get a legal opinion from an attorney in order to address this question and the legal ramifications of this scenario.