What is the best way to reprimand female workers?

It depends. What is the relationship of the manager and the employee? Are other people within ear-shot? Does the female worker want another person in the room?It is good policy that if an employee (who is being reprimanded) requests a witness, one should be made available. Likewise, if the employee wants a witness the manager may want one too.I can only address this question from the perspective of conflict management. You may want to also get a legal opinion from an attorney in order to address this question and the legal ramifications of this scenario.