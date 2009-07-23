Starting a Business

Is my employer required to grant me the same severance as my peers?

min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.
Employers generally have the right to choose their own policies when it comes to terminating employees and providing severance.

That said, there are significant exceptions to the rule. You can't discriminate against employees for reasons of race, creed, color, national origin, gender or disability--to name a few classifications. Nor can the company set a policy (for example, as in an employee handbook) and then violate that policy without giving employees notice that the policy has been changed.

Whether or not the lesser severance package was legal in your case depends on a number of factors including:

* The extent to which severance pay was enshrined in policy.

* Whether there were any policies about discounting severance because of disability.

* Where you live and work.

* The number of employees in your company (which determines whether federal or state discrimination laws apply).

* The length of the term of disability of the other employees.

* Whether you had a written agreement with the company outlining these issues.

Because state and local laws can vary, speak to an employee-side (as opposed to "management-side") employment attorney in your area so that you can get specific guidance on your situation.

More from Entrepreneur

Elizabeth's expertise can help you scale your business, build a personal brand and focus on being a value-driven CEO.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Etsy Business

Start Your Own Etsy Business

Buy From
Travel Hosting Business: Step-by-Step Startup Guide

Travel Hosting Business: Step-by-Step Startup Guide

Buy From
Start Your Own Travel Hosting Business

Start Your Own Travel Hosting Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Import/Export Business

Start Your Own Import/Export Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Personal Training Business

Start Your Own Personal Training Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Got an Awesome New Business Idea? Here's What to Do Next.

Starting a Business

5 Lessons to Follow as You Take Your Product to Market