How should I search for prospective businesses for affiliate marketing?

August 25, 2009 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

As I understand your question, you want to act as an affiliate and are looking for businesses that have programs you can tap into. (Conversely, you may mean that you are looking for affiliate partners to promote your site, but I'll focus on the first question.)Merchants (the seller) and affiliates (sites that promote the merchants) typically come together through affiliate networks. These are clearing houses that match affiliates and merchants, provide third party tracking and may manage the payments.There are several reputable networks, including:Commission JunctionPepper JamDirecttrackAs an affiliate, you'll find tools for ranking merchants, etc.As a merchant, these give you access to a vast range of potential affiliates.