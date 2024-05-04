These headphones sit on top of your ears, so you can take calls while staying tuned into your surroundings.

Entrepreneurs often face conflicting needs throughout the day. You need to take a call and also answer an urgent question your assistant has in the office. You're focusing on emails with music but have to speak to a courier who is dropping off a package. The examples go on and on. For a solution that allows you to lock in while staying in touch with your surroundings, consider this limited-time deal.

These Mezzo Bone Conduction Headphones are on sale for $39.96 (reg. $69) with code MEZZO. Operating with bone conduction technology, these headphones sit above your ears, allowing you to still hear and react to the immediate world surrounding you.

While providing long-term comfort by liberating you from intrusive earbuds, these ergonomic headphones also promise to deliver premium sound. By sending tiny vibrations through your cheekbones into your inner ear, they ensure that you can clearly hear the music you're listening to or the call you're on while also being able to hear the sounds of the world around you.

Great for morning workouts, these lightweight and flexible earbuds come with an IPX5 water-resistant design. Able to take calls, they can also protect the clarity of your voice and communication with dual noise-canceling mics that are designed to remove interference. And so you can stay productive for longer stretches of time, these headphones run for a full six hours per charge.

A business leader can multitask if they're equipped with the right tools. Stay accessible and locked in with this special deal.

