Starting a Business

How do I make a customer pay me for my completed work?

min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.
You raise an important issue for small businesses, which is having a system to collect payment from clients.

Once you finish performing your services and remain unpaid, your leverage for getting paid drops. You'll want to follow up with the business (in writing) at various intervals. For example, sending your invoice immediately, now that the work is done; sending a followup letter or e-mail seven to 14 days later (if the invoice is still unpaid); yet another followup another sever to 14 days later.

Depending on how much is at stake, you may want to consider bringing the matter to small claims court, but that's a last resort and not something you want to threaten in the first missive to the company.

Also take a look at your contract. If it states that you will be "paid within 30 days of receipt of your invoice," and you haven't sent an invoice, you can hardly be upset that you haven't been paid on the spot.

More from Entrepreneur

Terry's digital marketing expertise can help you with campaign planning, execution and optimization and best practices for content marketing.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Etsy Business

Start Your Own Etsy Business

Buy From
Travel Hosting Business: Step-by-Step Startup Guide

Travel Hosting Business: Step-by-Step Startup Guide

Buy From
Start Your Own Travel Hosting Business

Start Your Own Travel Hosting Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Import/Export Business

Start Your Own Import/Export Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Personal Training Business

Start Your Own Personal Training Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Got an Awesome New Business Idea? Here's What to Do Next.

Starting a Business

5 Lessons to Follow as You Take Your Product to Market