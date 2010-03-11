How can I create a great e-mail advertising campaign?

March 11, 2010 min read

Congrats on wanting to start e-mail marketing--it's a great way to spread the word about your work and connect with your target market.Since you don't say a lot about what your business is about and what your goals are, I can say there are three e-mail list management programs I recommend:1. Constant Contact: Affordable, easy-to-use and customer support is excellent.2. Aweber: Manages your list and offers auto-responder technology, a bit of a steeper learning curve, but the support is excellent.3. 1shoppingcart.com: If you plan to sell products online, this is the best choice.4) InfusionSoft: Quite pricey but very robust.