How do you prepare a franchise agreement for an LLC?

Preparing a proper franchise agreement is a very important job because you're going to have to live with any mistakes for many years. The bottom line is that you need to seek the advice and assistance of an experienced franchise attorney to complete this task.In addition to using all the correct legal language, they will ask you many questions about what you are trying to accomplish through your franchise agreement.This will allow your attorney to craft a document that will meet not only the legal requirements but more importantly the business goals you want to achieve.You can find references to many experienced franchise attorneys at the International Franchise Association website at www.franchise.org.