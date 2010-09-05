Growth Strategies

Am I required to withhold taxes from my three employees?

Guest Writer
Head of Financial Partnerships, Xero Americas
min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.
Withholding taxes may seem like a nuisance but if you have "employees" then you are responsible by law to withhold several federal, state, social security, medicare and possibly local taxes.

Please also keep in mind that prior to commencing operations and hiring "employees," you technically need an employer identification number which is commonly referred to as a EIN. You can visit the IRS website which details the necessary steps to obtain an EIN. You will also need to rely on the employee's Form W-4 to properly calculate the amount of withholding taxes taken out the employees' paychecks.

Employee or Contractor?

In addition, there is a significant distinction in an employer's tax reporting responsibilities for employees verses independent contractors. A business generally does not have to withhold or pay any federal taxes on payments to independent contractors. The rules for classifying a worker as an independent contractor are becoming enforced more and more by the IRS, so please review the rules below in classifying a worker appropriately.

If you answer yes to any of the questions below, then your workers are probably independent contractors:

1. Do they--rather than the employer--determine how the job is to be performed?

2. Are they paid by the job or project rather than an hourly wage or salary?

3. Are their services offered to the public and not just to one particular person, boss or business?

4. Do they use their own tools and equipment?

5. Do they determine the number of hours worked?

6. Do they have a contract stating that they will be paid as an independent contractor?

If the answer was no to the majority of the questions above then you will want to ask yourself these questions:

1. Do they have set hours of work?

2. Are they paid in regular amounts at set intervals, such as an hourly wage, weekly salary, etc.?

3. Do they work at your workplace or at home?

4. Can they be fired?

5. Do they receive training from you?

6. Do they have to follow specific instructions about how the work is to be done?

If you answered yes to the majority of these questions, they are likely classified as an employee.

More from Entrepreneur

Dustin's experience and expertise can help you monetize your message, build a marketing strategy and connect with influencers.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Buy From
The Innovation Mentality

The Innovation Mentality

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Habits

Million Dollar Habits

Buy From
Simplify: How the Best Businesses in the World Succeed

Simplify: How the Best Businesses in the World Succeed

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Growth Strategies

6 Strategies to Maximize Earned Media for Your Brand

Growth Strategies

Give Your Audience What They Want on Social Media Before Pushing Your Agenda

Growth Strategies

Should You Run More Than One Company?