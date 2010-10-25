Franchises

How can I turn my business into a franchise?

min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.
My first suggestion is that you need to walk before you can run. This sounds like a great idea in theory but you need to put the theory to test to make sure it works in the real world.

It sounds like you haven't actually started your first business yet. You will need to start the business first and then run a number of vending machines for a while so you can get the business figured out from a marketing and operational standpoint.

You'll need to develop all of your sources for machines, supplies and your inventory of coffees and teas. Then you'll need to make sure the business can operate profitably for a period of time so you can demonstrate that success in some form or fashion to prospective franchisees.

Even at this point in time, you'll then have to determine if franchising the business makes economic sense. There are many costs involved in starting a franchise company and the total investment to reach breakeven in a franchise company operation for any concept can easily reach over a million dollars.

It may be wiser for you to expand the business in another manner other than a franchise. You can receive expert advice once you get to this point in your business from a good franchise attorney--they will help you make sense of your options.

More from Entrepreneur

David provides constructive insight to help businesses focus on their company growth, build brand awareness and know when and how to raise money.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Franchise Bible

Franchise Bible

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Franchises

This Coworking-Space Franchise Is Winning Without the WeWork-style Perks

Franchises

Our Top 10 Franchise Categories for 2019

Franchises

Why These Garment Industry Vets Left Their Business to Become Early-Education Franchisees