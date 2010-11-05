Franchises

What do I need to know before I buy a franchise?

min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.
This is one of those questions that's quick to ask but involves a long, multi-part answer if you want the full scoop. I'll try to give you the quick and dirty answer.

What you want to see in any franchise is a strong positive track record of performance that you can verify during your research. This gives you the security of knowing that lots of other people have gotten a franchise with the company and then done well. If you can't find this sort of track record with any franchise you're researching then find a different one to pursue.

If you would like to receive additional information about all of the many facets you should be investigating with any franchise, you can access the archived articles I've written for Entrepreneur.com over the past 10 years.

You'll find a record of over 100 articles with all the information you'll need to get a very strong idea of everything you'll need to know.

More from Entrepreneur

Kim's expertise can help you become a strong leader, pitch VCs for capital, and develop a growth strategy.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Franchise Bible

Franchise Bible

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Franchises

This Coworking-Space Franchise Is Winning Without the WeWork-style Perks

Franchises

Our Top 10 Franchise Categories for 2019

Franchises

Why These Garment Industry Vets Left Their Business to Become Early-Education Franchisees