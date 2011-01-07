Do I need an actual address for my business?

January 7, 2011 min read

Depending on the rules of your local county clerk, UPS stores can suffice as a place to receive mail, provided they'll accept service of process on your behalf (that includes official notices from government agencies and court papers/lawsuits).Other options include executive centers or virtual office arrangements, where you can establish a corporate identity without needing to physically rent space in the premises. However, you'll want to look carefully at the “no home business” restrictions of your homeowners’ association (HOA).Generally, the concern about home businesses is one of safety and liability. There would be a lot of people coming in and out of the premises who aren't residents, haven't been vetted and increase the probability of risk and accident.Will this be a factor in your business? Even if not, you are bound by the HOA rules. To be on the safe side, you may want to speak to an attorney to get clear guidance on whether you can have a home business altogether and, if so, what kind.