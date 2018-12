March 2, 2011 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Based on your description of the nature and arrangement of the offsite work, I believe that you can do this. You must be careful that the employee is not working more than 40 hours a week doing both "jobs" since the Fair Labor Standards Act requires that workers be paid time and one-half of their aggregated average hourly rate for hours worked over 40 in any single work week.