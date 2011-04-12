Growth Strategies

How Can I Find Market Information for My Business Plan?

Guest Writer
Entrepreneur, Business Planner and Angel Investor
min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.
First remember that you'll need information to help you make the right business decisions, not information for information's sake.

The website at census.gov has statistics from the 2007 economic Census that will give you how many barber shops in your county, and average revenue.

Next, try a search on Google.com or another search engine for statistics on barber shops in the U.S. to get a list of additional resources. There are a lot of dead ends on that list, and some links to expensive market studies that you probably don't want, but there are also some good links to follow up.

It also might be good to get onto Google, Yahoo and Bing maps and search for barber shops locally, to see how many are in your immediate area. Then call them and ask about pricing. Look especially for one that might be more like yours, in a home, and spend a morning or an afternoon sitting somewhere comfortably where you can see people going in and out, to get a better idea about the volume of customers.

More from Entrepreneur

David provides constructive insight to help businesses focus on their company growth, build brand awareness and know when and how to raise money.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Plan-As-You-Go Business Plan

The Plan-As-You-Go Business Plan

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Buy From
The Innovation Mentality

The Innovation Mentality

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Habits

Million Dollar Habits

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Growth Strategies

6 Strategies to Maximize Earned Media for Your Brand

Growth Strategies

Give Your Audience What They Want on Social Media Before Pushing Your Agenda

Growth Strategies

Should You Run More Than One Company?