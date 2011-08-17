How Can I Land My First Client?

August 17, 2011 min read

Getting your first client can be daunting. Here are a few ideas that can help get you some results:



Make sure your flyer looks professional, and that it lists your phone number, an email address and your website address.

Include info on several kinds of service packages -- with different price points.

Sweeten the deal with a special or discounted introductory prices with a 60-day deadline.

Attend a variety of networking functions, including those hosted by your local and regional Chambers of Commerce. Hand out your flyers after you meet and speak with new contacts.

Reach out to professionals in your network to tell them about your new business. Ask them for referrals.

Develop several versions of a strong 30-second elevator pitch. One example could be something like: "Hi my name is _____. I'm the owner of a new commercial cleaning company based in _____. Our staff uses environmentally-friendly cleaning products and delivers terrific service. We'd like to be your dream cleaning team." Practice your pitches so you sound natural, friendly, professional and confident.

Start cold calling a different types of companies and of varying sizes that are in your geographic market. Keep in mind the larger the company, the longer sales cycle may take.

Follow up each outreach or networking connection with a short email and additional information. For example, a follow-up note can look something like: "It was great to meet you at ______ function. Here is some additional information about our top-notch commercial cleaning services. Please let me know if you have any questions. Looking forward to working with you soon"