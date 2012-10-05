What Legal Protection Do I Have if I Share My Idea With My Professors?

min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Generally, you have no protection for sharing ideas. If you’re sitting at a table with your professors bandying concepts about, either of them can take them and use them. But that’s not the end of the story. The more your idea gets expressed in something tangible -- such as a physical prototype of your invention (which could be patented) -- the closer you are to protecting it … provided you begin to take the right steps to file with the appropriate department.

Another way to protect your idea is with the use of a confidentiality and non-disclosure agreement (often referred to as an NDA). However, NDAs need to be drafted carefully, and the ones freely available on the Internet often aren’t. Finally, your school may have a code of ethics that all educators and administrators have to abide by if they are going to encourage innovation and entrepreneurship in their students. Otherwise, students may feel reluctant to go to the very people (professors and deans) whose help they need. Find out from your school whether they have these terms and/or whether your professor would sign an NDA.

More from Entrepreneur

Kathleen, Founder and CEO of Grayce & Co, a media and marketing consultancy, can help you develop a brand strategy, build marketing campaigns and learn how to balance work and life.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Got an Awesome New Business Idea? Here's What to Do Next.

Starting a Business

5 Lessons to Follow as You Take Your Product to Market