How Should an LLC Pay for Its Medicare Policy?

Guest Writer
Head of Financial Partnerships, Xero Americas
min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

I'm glad that you've asked this question, since it's often overlooked and tax policy has changed over the years regarding this topic. The manner in which a business owner pays for a Medicare supplemental policy can save real money in taxes.

The short answer is that the business should pay for Medicare supplemental insurance (i.e., Medicare Part B premiums), which typically ranges from $1,200 to $3,120. The premiums are deducted via line 29 of your form 1040 since you're likely a pass-through entity as a single-member LLC. This is referenced in Section 162(l) of the Internal Revenue Code. Please note that it is especially important that you follow this tax treatment since deducting self-employed insurance premiums can also actually lower your self-employment tax.

If you didn't claim this deduction in years past, you can certainly amend your tax return for those years that fall within the statute of limitations. If the Medicare supplemental policy was treated as a personal expense, it would be deductible only if it and other related expenses exceeded the 7.5% of adjusted gross income floor set by the IRS.

Related: Your Startup's Top 3 Most Trusted Accounting Allies

More from Entrepreneur

Kim's expertise can help you become a strong leader, pitch VCs for capital, and develop a growth strategy.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Got an Awesome New Business Idea? Here's What to Do Next.

Starting a Business

5 Lessons to Follow as You Take Your Product to Market