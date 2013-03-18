Starting a Business

How Can I Get Out of a Non-Compete?

min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Non-competes are deceptive things. They may appear iron-clad, but you have to look at the terms very carefully to see whether they are “all sizzle and no steak.” Courts respect the fact that companies need to protect the time, money and effort that they place into training their employees. There are few things more infuriating and damaging to a company than when an employee defects and goes to a competitor.

However, courts are loathe to keep people from gainful employment. Therefore, they look at non-compete clauses very carefully. They consider the type of work you were doing, and the access to information that you had. With that in mind, is the time prohibition, the geographic scope and the description of what constitutes a "competitor" reasonable under the circumstances? The longer the time frame, the wider the territory, and the less specialized your position, the greater the likelihood that a court will not enforce the provision.

As an example, if you were a nuclear physicist with access to the company's top trade secrets for the past 15 years, your defection to a competitor could greatly harm the company, and the court would be likely to uphold a non-compete. However, if you were a junior receptionist for the same company for the past two years, it's less likely that a restrictive non-compete would be upheld. To get a sense of whether there's any "loophole" in your agreement, it would be best to speak to an attorney who specializes in reviewing these kinds of agreements from the perspective of the employee (and not the employer).

More from Entrepreneur

Terry's digital marketing expertise can help you with campaign planning, execution and optimization and best practices for content marketing.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Etsy Business

Start Your Own Etsy Business

Buy From
Travel Hosting Business: Step-by-Step Startup Guide

Travel Hosting Business: Step-by-Step Startup Guide

Buy From
Start Your Own Travel Hosting Business

Start Your Own Travel Hosting Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Import/Export Business

Start Your Own Import/Export Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Personal Training Business

Start Your Own Personal Training Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Got an Awesome New Business Idea? Here's What to Do Next.

Starting a Business

5 Lessons to Follow as You Take Your Product to Market