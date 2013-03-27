Ask Entrepreneur

Do I Need a Business License for an Online Store?

min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

If you’re selling special products to a regulated industry (e.g., medical devices or holistic health care supplements), you’ll need to check with your state to see if you need to be licensed to provide those kinds of products or services. But generally, the sale of digital information, clothing, or handcrafted items (made in the USA) doesn't require a special business license. Rather, the business licensing required for an online retail business is not substantially different than that of a storefront business:

  • You will want to form a business entity in your state.
  • You will want to register with your state to collect and remit sales tax on any sales that you make in your state.
  • If you will be holding substantial inventory, you will also want to check your lease or deed/zoning codes to see if there are any prohibitions on running a business like the one you’re contemplating out of your home.

Also, make sure to invest in the appropriate business insurance covering your activities. Get a local business attorney and accountant on your team right away to put the right building blocks in place.

More from Entrepreneur

Jason's expertise and experience can help you with storytelling, motivation, and pitching your business to media.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Ask Entrepreneur

How to Grow Your Business by Knowing Your Audience

Ask Entrepreneur

Calling All Creative Entrepreneurs: Watch This Facebook Live June 15

Ask Entrepreneur

How Can Brands Appeal to Millennials? Watch This Facebook Live May 17.