Growth Strategies

What Permits and Patents Do I Need to Sell My BBQ Sauce?

min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Launching a homemade food business involves a wide range of legal issues. Not only do you face health and sanitary laws, but there are zoning requirements depending on where you live, truth-in-advertising laws (does homemade actually mean "made in your home"?) and liability issues.

Because of the potential liabilities arising out of a food business, you may seriously want to consider forming a business entity for selling this product. And, as with any potential high-risk product, you should speak to a business insurance broker about the right kind of product liability and other insurances you'll want to have in place.

Also, some states have a "Cottage Food Law," which permits individuals to manufacture, sell and store certain types of "cottage food" products in an unlicensed home kitchen. However, this is not a nationwide law, so you’d need to check your state and local laws and rules (including zoning regulations) to see whether you can manufacture the product at home, or whether a commercial kitchen facility will be required.

Finally, many state laws (as well as the U.S. Food and Drug Administration) require accurately labeling the product with all its ingredients and, in some cases, its nutrition information. Because many of these permits and requirements need to be worked out well in advance of the actual sale of your food product, you'd be well-advised to research this carefully and to consult with counselors in your local SBA or SBDC office. Don't forget to enlist the help of an attorney and an accountant who understand the food product business so that you have a solid foundation for a profitable business, and not just a wish list for a hobby.

More from Entrepreneur

Kim's expertise can help you become a strong leader, pitch VCs for capital, and develop a growth strategy.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Buy From
The Innovation Mentality

The Innovation Mentality

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Habits

Million Dollar Habits

Buy From
Simplify: How the Best Businesses in the World Succeed

Simplify: How the Best Businesses in the World Succeed

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Growth Strategies

6 Strategies to Maximize Earned Media for Your Brand

Growth Strategies

Give Your Audience What They Want on Social Media Before Pushing Your Agenda

Growth Strategies

Should You Run More Than One Company?