Entrepreneurs

Should I Do an Internship?

Guest Writer
Head of Financial Partnerships, Xero Americas
min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Most aspiring entrepreneurs think they need to follow a specific path to build the next great company. This isn't necessarily the case. Generally speaking, the best entrepreneurs share common traits and expose themselves to many different experiences that help them develop the necessary skills to effectively lead a company. Some of those experiences may occur over time at prior positions held at various companies. Usually, it's not something that is the result of an internship or entry-level position.

In most cases, industry experience provides an entrepreneur with a framework for establishing domain expertise, key relationships and, most importantly, knowledge of the pain points in the market to which a new business could respond. Typically, it’s very difficult to establish this know-how without working in the industry. For instance, if you had your heart set on opening a fashion line targeting a specific customer, it would be very difficult to get the business off the ground without having industry contacts and product knowledge. Even more, due to a lack of industry knowledge you won’t necessarily be able to easily differentiate between strong and weak candidates when hiring your first few employees. As most entrepreneurs are aware, the first few hires can make or break a new company.

While it’s certainly difficult to successfully launch a business without industry experience and knowledge, it’s still possible if you have resources, surround yourself with the right people and have already developed key leadership skills. For instance, in the news we often hear of established CEOs being hired that lack specific industry experience. Specifically, a CEO of a financial services company may be named the new CEO of a consumer products enterprise. While the CEO may not have a specific background in the consumer product market, he or she still has the management, communication and financial skills to lead the company. Thus, work experience in general matters when it comes to developing a strong set of skills to lead any company. This would not necessarily be the case for someone that is right out of college.

More from Entrepreneur

Kim's expertise can help you become a strong leader, pitch VCs for capital, and develop a growth strategy.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Breakthrough

Breakthrough

Buy From
Disrupters

Disrupters

Buy From
Networking Like a Pro

Networking Like a Pro

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Entrepreneurs

Thousands of Small Conversations Yielded 4 Big Keys to Success

Entrepreneurs

5 Important Lessons from Immigrant Entrepreneurs

Entrepreneurs

Why Entrepreneurs Are the Athletes of the 21st Century