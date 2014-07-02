Ask Entrepreneur

How to Create a Fair and Equitable Partnership From Day One

Guest Writer
Head of Financial Partnerships, Xero Americas
min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You should certainly register your business with your state's labor department.. As for the type of entity you elect, that will depend on a variety of factors that I cannot address without knowing more information from you. For instance, a sole proprietorship would not be an option if both you and your partner intend on owning equity in the business. From what you describe, the more suitable option would likely be a partnership or S Corporation. This decision will impact how profits are distributed and accounted for in the company books.

In terms of allocating profits, it is still possible for two partners to have equal ownership in the business even if one contributes capital and the other does not. Specifically, the other partner can gain equity by contributing labor (i.e. sweat equity) and/or property.

Related: 5 Things You Must Do When Entering Into a 50/50 Partnership

Your first step is to have a candid conversation with your partner. Be clear on each others’ expectations and what you both see as fair. Your next step is to get these expectations in writing. Browse sample partnership agreements online to get a sense for issues you might not have considered (such as, what happens if one of you chooses to leave the business or start a competing entity). Then consider consulting with a lawyer who can help you draft something that works for your business. Many law schools offer free and low cost clinics for small business owners like yourself and there might even be one available on your campus. Experts there can help advise you and shape an agreement that works for your business.

Related: When Choosing Your Startup Partner, Opposites Really Do Attract
 

More from Entrepreneur

Elizabeth's expertise can help you scale your business, build a personal brand and focus on being a value-driven CEO.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Ask Entrepreneur

How to Grow Your Business by Knowing Your Audience

Ask Entrepreneur

Calling All Creative Entrepreneurs: Watch This Facebook Live June 15

Ask Entrepreneur

How Can Brands Appeal to Millennials? Watch This Facebook Live May 17.