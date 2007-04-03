How to Recover from a Virus Attack

Take these steps as soon as a virus penetrates your network to minimize damage.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
4 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

If your business has suffered a virus attack and your network has been compromised, you'll need to act fast in order to prevent the virus from spreading to other computers on your network. Once a virus penetrates your security defenses, it can quickly rip through your network, destroying files, corrupting data, rendering applications useless and causing expensive lulls in productivity. The following recommendations will help you quickly get your small business back up and running again.

  • Disconnect and isolate . If you suspect one of your computers has suffered a virus attack, immediately quarantine the computer by physically disconnecting it, as infected machines pose a danger to all other computers connected to the network. If you suspect other computers may be infected, even if they aren't displaying any symptoms, still treat them like they are. It's counter-productive to clean one machine while an infected computer is still connected to the network.
     
  • Focus on the cleanup. Once you've physically disconnected the computer, focus on removing the malicious code. Use virus removal tools written for the specific virus causing the damage. Many of these tools can be found online. In addition, your anti-virus software should have updates or patches available for the specific security threat. If your antivirus software hasn't been updated recently, be sure to do so.
     
  • Reinstall your operating system. After a virus attack, damages may range from changed file names and obliterated files to permanently disabled software applications. The extent of the damage depends on the particular virus. If your operating system is completely destroyed, you'll need to reinstall your operating system by using the quick restore CD that came with your computer. This will restore your computer to its original configuration, meaning you'll lose any applications you may have installed or data files you may have saved. So before you begin the reinstallation process, make sure you have all the necessary information handy, including the original software, licenses, registration and serial numbers.
     
  • Restore your data. This assumes you've been diligent about backing up your files. If you haven't been doing a regular backup of all the data and files on your computer's hard drive, your files will most likely be permanently lost. If this is the case, learn from your mistake and make sure to back up on a regular, ongoing basis. And keep in mind, not all viruses target data files. Some only attack applications.
  • Scan for viruses . After restoring and reinstalling, perform a thorough virus scan of your network. Use the most recent virus definitions available for your anti-virus software. Be careful not to overlook anything; scan all files and documents on all computers and servers on your network.
  • Prevent future attacks. Run anti-virus software and keep virus definitions current. Make sure your security patches are up-to-date. And if you haven't been running anti-virus software, start doing so immediately to prevent future attacks. Also, if you lost data files in the recent attack, create and enforce a regular backup schedule. Change all of your passwords, including ISP access passwords, FTP, e-mail and website passwords. Some viruses can capture or crack passwords, leading to future vulnerabilities. By changing your passwords, you'll be able to boost your security.

Above all, learn from your mistakes. If a virus penetrated your defenses, consider changing or enhancing your current security practices. Ask yourself why your previous security measures weren't effective. Did you need a firewall? Were you lax about updating virus definitions and security patches? Did you download files without scanning them first? Now is an ideal time to comb through, edit and reinforce your IT security policy, as you'll need to shore up the holes in your security practices. After all, prevention is always the best security policy.

Mark Piening is senior director of worldwide small to medium-sized (SMB) marketing for Symantec Corporation, which offers a host of security and availability products, as well as information on the latest virus threats and step-by-step guides through its website, www.symantec.com . He can be reached at mark_piening@symantec.com .

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Starting, buying, or growing your small business shouldn’t be hard. Guidant Financial works to make financing easy for current and aspiring small business owners by providing custom funding solutions, financing education, and more.
Learn More

Related Books

The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Cannabis Capital

Cannabis Capital

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Starting a Business

The Best Funding Resources for Disabled Entrepreneurs

Starting a Business

5 Things Most Startup Plans are Missing

Starting a Business

How a Surfing Trip Evolved Into a Business With a 9-Digit Valuation