Unique, complex wines and great service define Foppiano Vineyards.

February 3, 2010 3 min read

Foppiano Vineyards

Healdsburg, CA

Foppiano Vineyards, located in the Russian River Valley, knows a thing or two about roots. First, there is the rootstock of their grapes. Foppiano produces bold red wines under its label and has been known worldwide for its Petite Sirah, the family's favorite wine. Then there are the roots of the Foppiano family, ones that run deep on the estate. It was a young immigrant from Genoa, Italy, Giovanni Foppiano, who founded Foppiano Vineyards back in 1896.

Today, wine tourers are treated like family on the estate. With complimentary tastings seven days a week at their tasting room, tasters can leisurely stroll in the vineyards, taking self-guided tours, bringing the art of winemaking up close. The vineyard is like a living history. In fact, Foppiano is Sonoma County's oldest continually owned family winery.

Family tradition is brought to the fore with a variety of award-winning wines. "Our family's approach to winemaking is simple," Louis M. Foppiano says. "We start in the vineyards and carry through to the wines from Foppiano that are on your table with your favorite meals."

The 2005 Petite Sirah, Russian River Valley Estate is full-bodied and dark with mixed berry flavors. The Pinot Noirs are spicy, offering hints of cherry and vanilla. There are also Merlots, Cabernet Sauvignons made from 18-year-old vines grown on the family's Russian River Valley Estate, and more available from the Foppiano Vineyards label. For frugal oenophiles, the family also produces affordable wines under its Lot 96 label.



Conveniently located just south of the town of Healdsburg on Old Redwood Highway, it's like stepping back in time, all the while looking at the future of winemaking today. Grapes have grown on this family's plot of land for more than 100 years. And 100 years from now it is a pretty good bet that a Foppiano will be tilling the same soil.

What To Buy:

? Petite Sirah, Russian River Valley Estate Blackberry, blueberry, toasty vanilla, exotic spices, hints of cocoa on the finish $20

? Pinot Noir, Russian River Valley Estate Hints of leather and smoke mid-bouquet with vanilla, honey finish $20

? Cabernet Sauvignon, Estate Bottled Mint and anise give way to blackberry and currant $17.50

Contact:

707.433.7272; Fax: 707.433.0565

12707 Old Redwood Hwy

Healdsburg, CA 95448

foppiano.com

Tasting Room Open Daily 10-4:30