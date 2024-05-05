Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Business owners think the top three skills for success are communication, problem-solving, and time management. Now, you can solve the problem of finding efficient, affordable, and secure cloud storage for your company's data with 500GB of Amaryllo Cloud Storage for a one-time payment of $119.99.

Featured at CES, your data and privacy are protected by such powerful security that even the service says it has no idea what you're storing on its servers, thanks to Amaryllo's zero-knowledge policy. However, you can access your data and back it up from any one of multiple devices using Android, macOS, or iOS in addition to your PC. In fact, you can even upload files in bulk.

Amaryllo doesn't just store your files, either. The platform provides smart AI features that can organize your images into smart albums based on the places and things in them. Then, the smart search will help you easily find what you're looking for.

You can also authorize up to nine other people to join you, and each will have a private lifetime space. Collaboration with your team will be seamless, and you can share files quickly without needing to register or pay additional fees.

Best of all, your storage can scale up as you need it to, simply buy another lifetime plan for as much as you need. There are additional plans available from 100GB to 300GB.

It's no wonder users are thrilled with the service, with one saying: "Amaryllo Cloud has been a lifesaver for me. I recently had to switch computers and was worried about losing all my important files, but with Amaryllo, I could rest assured that my data was safe and secure. It's easy to use and set up, so I highly recommend it if you're looking for a secure backup solution."

Get 500GB of Amaryllo Cloud Storage for a one-time payment of $119.99 (reg. $249).

StackSocial prices subject to change.