Mother's Day is Sunday, May 12, which is right around the corner. If you want to show Mom you love her and say thanks for all the support she's given you and your business, roses are a great way to do so. Don't tell her, but with this Rose Farmers' Mother's Day Special, you can send a beautiful gift to Mom while keeping the budget tight. For a limited time, spend just $24.99 (plus shipping) to get 24 long-stem roses delivered to her door.

Rose Farmers operates in all 48 continental states and delivers to addresses across the US. These luxury long-stem roses, renowned for their freshness and beauty, are always cut directly from the farm, packaged beautifully, and delivered on time for Mother's Day.

Through this deal, you'll get a Farmer's Choice bouquet, which includes 24 handpicked roses of different vibrant colors to create a bouquet your mom (or any mom in your life) won't forget. Colors are the farmer's choice, depending on which are in bloom and looking their best.

Life gets busy, but this is a gift that will show you really care and took the time to celebrate her. To ensure on-time delivery for Mother's Day, order before 12 p.m. EST on May 7. If you're shopping for another occasion, it's good practice to order 1-2 days prior to your preferred delivery date.

Mother's Day is almost here, and you have another opportunity to win child of the year.

For a limited time, you can take advantage of this Mother's Day Special and get 24 gorgeous long-stem roses for just $24.99, plus shipping — a more than 60% savings on the regular retail price.

