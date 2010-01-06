The Whole Package

Situated in the idyllic setting of Santa Ynez, CA, Bridlewood Estate Winery provides its' patrons with an entire wine tasting experience.

January 6, 2010 3 min read

Brought to you by Touring and Tasting



Bridlewood Estate Winery

Santa Ynez, California

From its gracious grounds to its ever-evolving collection of Central Coast wines, Bridlewood Estate Winery is not to be missed.

Bridlewood crafts a range of premium wines that reflect the kaleidoscope of flavors found in dozens of Central Coast vineyards from Santa Barbara to Monterey. Winemaker David Hopkins spends a great deal of time touring the vineyards from region to region, searching for grapes that will give him unique flavors in the glass. "It's a vintage year every year in California, David says. "Just not in every vineyard. By sourcing from distinctive vineyards, David can work with multiple flavors, aromas, and textures to deliver a specific flavor profile. He draws on several dozen different vineyards cared for by like-minded grape growers. "I blend for character and balance, he says. He melds different vineyard lots to coax the best flavors into his Syrah, Zinfandel, Chardonnay, Viognier, and Pinot Noir. The result is a collection of wines that are generous of fruit and seamlessly integrated-balanced wines that speak to the flavors of the Central Coast.

The Bridlewood estate vineyard, with its easily drained limestone soil and cool, channeled breezes coming from the sea, is ideal for growing Syrah. "Syrah makes simply delicious wines, David says. "It's a great grape to work with."

The winery is an ideal stop for those touring Santa Barbara's beautiful wine country. Located right off Highway 154 (the road from Santa Barbara to Los Olivos), it is easy to find. The picturesque mission-style building houses a grand tasting room with lofty beamed ceilings and tile floors. At the tasting bar, they are always pouring a very wide variety of the best that the Central Coast has to offer. Guests can gather at one of the hand-crafted barrel tables or step outside and savor a glass of wine by the fountain in the sunny courtyard. On weekends, guests can even take their glasses of wine on a horse-drawn carriage ride around the estate. Private tours of the cellar, including barrel tasting, can be arranged for a Friday or a Sunday by first calling the winery for an appointment. In fact, this gracious winery requests that any party of five or more phone first for a tasting reservation to ensure that everyone will be treated to a tasting that is truly memorable.

What To Buy:

གྷ Reserve Chardonnay Hints of apricot followed by a creamy finish $35

གྷ Central Coast Pinot Noir Cherries, cola nuts, plum, framed with smoky oak $38

ག Bridlewood Estate Syrah Classic Syrah--aged wood, giant fruit bomb, cherry chocolate finish $48

Contact:

800.467.4100; Fax: 805.688.9000

bridlewoodwinery.com

3555 Roblar Ave

Santa Ynez, CA 93460

Tasting Room Open Daily 10-5