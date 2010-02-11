My Queue

Tuscany in Temecula

One of the most exclusive wineries in Temecula, Gershon Bachus Vintners pride themselves on luxury, elegance, and exceptional wines.
Tuscany in Temecula

Gershon Bachus Vintners
Temecula, California

Tuscany meets Temecula at Gershon Bachus Vintners (GBV). The winery is located in the enthralling hills of the De Portola wine trail, where ocean breezes roll over coastal mountains creating the perfect spot for luxury wine tasting. As guests relax at the hilltop estate, viewing the surrounding picturesque mountains, equestrian ranches, and vast vineyards or situating themselves in the exclusive 3,500-square-foot barrel room, it becomes apparent that GBV has a reason to be listed as one of the most private and prestigious wineries in Temecula Valley.

Owners Ken and Christina Falik share their vision of love, life, and laughter with friends and family at this 20-acre Tuscan-style estate while they produce award-winning wines. Tasting at GBV is always a memorable experience because, as the couple says, "life is too short to drink bad wine."

They think good wine should be savored. That's why Gershon Bachus offers seated tastings and reservations are suggested. This is not how it's normally done in Temecula Valley, but GBV likes to give guests ample time to enjoy all five limited-production superior varietals. There is one exception to this rule. A few weekends each month, a sign on the front gate that reads "Yes, We're Open," indicating that all lovers of fine wine are welcome without reservations.

The exceptionally maintained grounds, with 360-degree views, offer an exquisite location to celebrate a wedding or corporate event. However, all of this indulgence would be merely superficial if not for the presence of highly respected consulting winemaker and enologist Michael Tingley. He blends his love of science and art, producing many wines that have received gold medals for best of class, best of region, and best of competition. GBV's celebration wine series limits its production and numbers every bottle to ensure that quality matches presentation.
Beauty and influential detail create every moment and each sip at Gershon Bachus Vintners, making each as luxurious as the first.

What To Buy:
'06 Villa Vino White Duet Balanced blend, fruit-filled, fragrant $30
'06 Villa Vino Rosso Light and fresh blend, plums, smooth finish $35
'05 Zephyrus Zinfandel Dark and warming, plum and berries, soft tannins $45
'05 Aquilo Cabernet Sauvignon Full-bodied, fruit-filled, aromatic $65

Contact:
 877.458.8428; Fax: 800.867.8463
gershonbachus.com
37750 De Portola Dr
Temecula, CA 92592
Tasting Room Open Daily by Appointment

Getting There:
From I-15, take the CA-79 exit toward Temecula Pkwy. Turn left onto Temecula Pkwy and go 5 miles to the Anza Rd exit. Take Anza Rd (2 miles) and turn right on De Portola Dr. The winery is on the left.

 

