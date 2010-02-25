The Heart and Soul of Willamette Valley

Lange Estate Winery and Vineyards craft brilliant wines that truly represent the region they come from.

February 25, 2010 3 min read

Lange Estate Winery and Vineyards

Dundee, Oregon

Ever since Lange Estate Winery and Vineyards was established in 1987, the even hand of Winemaker Don Lange has been praised far and wide. His son Jesse joined him upon completion of his studies at Lincoln University in New Zealand and Oregon State and now shares the winemaking duties. The winery is credited with being the first to release a neutral-barrel French oak-fermented Reserve Pinot Gris, an effort deemed "a benchmark bottling" by Matt Kramer of Wine Spectator.

The most recent release, the 2008 Reserve Estate Pinot Gris, just received 90 points from wine critic Robert Parker Jr., who notes "aromas of baking spices, tangerine, and peach [that] lead to a crisp, refreshing, just-off dry wine balanced by natural acidity." British wine author Hugh Johnson has called Lange Estate's work "brilliant" and Wine Enthusiast has proclaimed it to be "one of the great Pinot Noir producers in the United States."

Located in the Willamette Valley's Dundee Hills appellation, often synonymous with Pinot Noir, Lange Estate Winery and Vineyards has always focused on the production of three varietals: Chardonnay, Pinot Gris, and Pinot Noir. Besides the previously mentioned estate Pinot Noir, Don and Jesse currently bottle six Pinot Noirs, two Chardonnays, and a Pinot Blanc made from grapes sourced from a nearby vineyard. They also make a white table wine (primarily Gewï¿½rztraminer) with the playful name of Kissyfish.

The Langes are a busy crew. Jesse also oversees the vineyards and continues the practices that made Lange Estate Winery and Vineyards a Low Impact Viticulture and Enology (LIVE)-certified winery. The winery's co founder and CEO is Don's wife Wendy, who also oversees the day-to-day operations of the winery tasting room. Another important part of Lange's work crew are the five dogs and a cat, in charge of rodent control.

The Dundee Hills are rolling and picturesque, and the winery's tasting room celebrates their beauty. Visitors marvel at the panoramic views of the Cascade Mountains, the valleys, and the wines that have made the name Lange Estate Winery and Vineyards common in wine critic circles.

What To Buy:

'08 Reserve Estate Pinot Gris Ripe melon, mandarin, jasmine blossom, grapefruit, lychee, white peach, fennel $22

'08 Estate Chardonnay, Freedom Hill Lemon custard, apple, fresh passion fruit, crisp Fuji apple, hint of anise $16

'07 Estate Pinot Noir, Three Hills Cuvï¿½e Black raspberry, pomegranate, sage, black cherry compote, clove, cinnamon $40

'06 Estate Pinot Noir, Lange Estate Hints of sun-ripened strawberry, cardamom, clove, wild cherry, candied raspberry, slate $60

Contact:

503.538.6476; Fax: 503.538.1938

langewinery.com

PO Box 8

18380 NE Buena Vista Dr

Dundee, OR 97115

Tasting Room Open Daily 11-5