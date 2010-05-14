When Every Office is the Home Office

Our list of the top 101 homebased franchises has something for every (home)body.

May 14, 2010 1 min read

Franchises can be found just about everywhere--strip malls, office buildings, airports . even your house. Yes, if you've ever dreamed of running a business from home, a franchise just might be the perfect path for you. Our list of the top 101 homebased franchises has something for every (home)body, from cruise planning to commercial cleaning , senior care to Jazzercise , and more.

The top homebased franchises are listed by their rankings in Entrepreneur's 2010 Franchise 500ï¿½. This listing is not intended to recommend any particular franchise. Rather, it should be seen as just the first step in your journey to franchise ownership, which should include reading a company's Franchise Disclosure Document, talking to a lawyer and an accountant and discussing the opportunity with current and former franchisees.