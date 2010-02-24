How to Attract Corporate Sponsors

Use these 9 tips to do what you love and find a company willing to foot the bill.

February 24, 2010 7 min read

When Linda Hollander came up with the concept of the Women's Small Business Expo eight years ago, she needed a way to pay for the event.

The expo was not an inexpensive undertaking. She had to rent a ballroom, hire a singer and provide two meals for attendees. And she had to pay for those amenities upfront, before receiving funds from attendees.

Hollander decided to seek out corporate sponsors to foot the bill. The effort was wildly successful. She approached companies such as Citibank, Hansen's, IBM and Walmart. "I told them, 'I can offer you the women's market.' They threw money at me," she says.

During a recent teleclass, Hollander--a business consultant, speaker and author--offered her advice on securing corporate sponsorships.

"Whatever you're doing, you can get corporate sponsors," says Hollander, who's known as the Wealthy Bag Lady. "Don't think you're too small, and don't be sidelined by the fact that you don't have experience.

"When I got my first sponsors, I had no track record. But I sold sponsors on the concept, and I surrounded myself with people with more experience than I had."

According to Hollander, corporations will spend more than $17 billion this year on corporate sponsorships. "Wouldn't you like to get just a piece of the $17 billion?" she asked.

"You're helping a company market itself. They can't buy prime-time advertising for $10,000."

Here are Hollander's top tips to attract corporate sponsors: