Political Fallout Affects Small Businesses

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Entrepreneur Staff
min read
same-sex-marriage.jpg

As the world reacted two weeks ago to the election of the first black president in the U.S., the national election fervor was rivaled in California by the passing of Prop. 8, a bill to overturn same sex rights.

There was a time when something like this would have a minimal impact on small businesses, but the viral impact of any decision can have unexpected consequences.

The Wall Street Journal reported entrepreneurs on both sides of the issue have been feeling the pinch. For those in the wedding industry, the canceled venues, unsold cakes and unrented tuxedos are causing business owners concern.

Conversely, business owners who supported Prop. 8 are being threatened with boycotts as protesters track and report contributions to the Prop. 8 campaign.

While the LA  Times provides people a tracking mechanism to find out which businesses contributed financially to the Prop. 8 campaign, consumers have taken the battle to Yelp.com, identifying businesses and/or employees of a particular business, who supported the initiative.

In fact, these Yelp reviews have sparked controversy as many of these postings have been cited as violating Yelp policy of not allowing negative reviews based on the political affiliation of the business being reviewed. As a result many of the postings related to Prop. 8 have been removed with the justification that the reviews are supposed to focus on customer experience.

Protesters and opponents of Prop. 8 say that political affiliation is part of their customer experience, noting that they are not willing to support businesses that actively engage in discrimination by supporting causes like Prop. 8. Conversely, proponents of the measure, who view it as a parents' rights issue, also want to know what businesses opposed the proposition, since political affiliation is part of their customer experience, too.

--Kimberlee Morrison

More from Entrepreneur

Terry's digital marketing expertise can help you with campaign planning, execution and optimization and best practices for content marketing.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Got an Awesome New Business Idea? Here's What to Do Next.

Starting a Business

5 Lessons to Follow as You Take Your Product to Market