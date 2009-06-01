Office Depot Launches 'Self-Bailout' Plan for Entrepreneurs

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Guest Writer
Writer and Content Strategist
min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.
businessman-climbing.jpgOffice Depot launched its "Small Business Self-Bailout Plan" today. As part of the program, the office supplies and services provider created the Survival of the Smartest website for business owners who need support during "The Great Recession."

Some reasons to check it out:
  • Articles and columns from Steve Strauss, a renowned small-business expert and author.
  • Weekly videos featuring products and services designed for small business.
  • A free resource center with news and information.
  • Smart tips and strategies for everything from greening your office to computer networking.

Last week, Strauss spoke with Entrepreneur.com about the new site, which he thinks will be helpful to entrepreneurs who need to do a lot on their own, including, it seems, a self-bailout. "Survival of the Smartest is very interactive, very web 2.0," he said. "It's not just another dry, read-an-article kind of website. It's designed and intended for small-business owners, so I think they're going to find it very useful."

There's $1 million worth of prize money involved, too.

The Office Depot Adopt a Small Business contest will recognize 500 of the "best and smartest small businesses in the country" and award the winners a total of $1 million. To enter, send in a two-minute video of what you are doing to be smart in this economy. Entries are accepted through July 31.

And even if you aren't selected, the winning videos will be posted online, so you pick up some additional strategies that may work for you. Now that's some stimulus.

More from Entrepreneur

Elizabeth's expertise can help you scale your business, build a personal brand and focus on being a value-driven CEO.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Got an Awesome New Business Idea? Here's What to Do Next.

Starting a Business

5 Lessons to Follow as You Take Your Product to Market