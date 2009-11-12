While Feds Debate, Small-Biz Health Care Rates Skyrocket

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Guest Writer
Owner of Make a Living Writing
min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.
health-care-rise.jpgThe whole healthcare-reform debate hit home for me this week. I've been ignoring a large envelope that came from my health insurance agent about a month ago. They left me a sort of ominous-sounding phone message about it, too, but I hadn't had a chance to call back. You know how sometimes when you can smell something bad's up, you just want to avoid it? I was in that mode.

Then I started reading news stories about how small-business healthcare plans were all having their rates jacked up to the sky...and I finally got up the nerve to open the envelope. Then I about fell over.

I'm on a health plan through my local city chamber of commerce through my freelance writing business, for me and my three kids. When I signed up two years ago, I was paying about $450 a month in premiums. This year, that became $560 a month. Guess what they'd like me to pay for the same coverage next year? $840 a month. That's a more than 30 percent increase.

Apparently, it's not just me, though mine seems like it's top of the class for ridiculous rate hikes. The Poynter Institute's Al Tompkins reports the average hike is 15 percent--more like what I saw last year.

Obviously, I'm going to be looking for a new health care plan, and I gather I'm not alone. It'll be interesting to see if this small-business healthcare rate spike has any effect on the ongoing effort to create a national healthcare plan.

Are your rates going up? If so, what's your plan--suck it up, or look elsewhere? Cut benefits?

Does it change the way you feel about national healthcare reform? Leave a comment and let us know.

More from Entrepreneur

David provides constructive insight to help businesses focus on their company growth, build brand awareness and know when and how to raise money.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Got an Awesome New Business Idea? Here's What to Do Next.

Starting a Business

5 Lessons to Follow as You Take Your Product to Market