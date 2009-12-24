Wanted: Business Angel

December 24, 2009 min read

But the dark side--the current economy and accompanying increased failure rate for small businesses--has angels staying cautious.









Giving angels serious pause these days: returns are down. Case Western Reserve University economist Scott Shane estimates 7 percent of angel investments hit the jackpot with tenfold gains. But at least half of their investments result in the loss of all the money invested.





Some sobering background for anyone thinking about approaching angel investors. Be ready to make a strong case about why your business represents a safe investment if you're hoping angels will land on your doorstep.

