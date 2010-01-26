You Only Need 3 Weeks

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
min read
tim-berry.jpgLaunching a business in only three weeks may seem a little crazy. If that's the case, Tim Berry is very, very crazy. At today's Growth 2.0 Conference in Miami Beach, Berry presented his case that budding entrepreneurs don't need years to start a business.

He carefully outlined each task that must be accomplished during the vital three-week period.

Week One:

  • Create your main idea and define success.
  • Talk to co-founders.
  • Get it in writing.
  • Name your business.
  • Create an initial sales forecast.
  • Create an initial expense budget. 
  • Estimate starting costs.
  • Make the first sale.
Week Two:

  • Define your marketing strategy.
  • Create your look and feel.
  • Get a presence on the web.
  • Create a merchant account.
  • Set up insurance. 
  • Create an initial expense budget. 
  • Recruit potential employees.
Week Three:

  • Find a location.
  • Set up bookkeeping.
  • Make it legal.
  • Initial hiring. 
  • Settle the financing. 
  • Make the sale.
Beyond Three Weeks:

  • Make the sale.
  • Pay your taxes.
  • Focus on customer service.
  • Marketing.
  • Create employer policies, systems.
Berry also presented his own list of the Top 10 Startup Mistakes:

  1. Unrealistic Forecasts
  2. Incomplete Teams
  3. Misunderstanding Equity
  4. Investment or Bust
  5. Ideas Do Not Equal Opportunities 
  6. Trying to do Everything
  7. Pricing too Low
  8. Failing to Plan 
  9. Not Enough Cash 
  10. No Real Need in the Marketplace

Tim Berry, president of Palo Alto Software Inc., started creating his own software for business planning and forecasting to bridge what he calls "the know-how gap" that exists between what personal computers can potentially do for businesspeople and what they are actually doing.

The author of several books, The Plan-As-You-Go Business Plan, and his most recent 3 Weeks to Startup, are published by Entrepreneur Press. Also, checkout Berry's blogs: http//timberry.bplans.com and http://upandrunning.entrepreneur.com.

More from Entrepreneur

Kathleen, Founder and CEO of Grayce & Co, a media and marketing consultancy, can help you develop a brand strategy, build marketing campaigns and learn how to balance work and life.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Got an Awesome New Business Idea? Here's What to Do Next.

Starting a Business

5 Lessons to Follow as You Take Your Product to Market