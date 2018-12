Understanding HTML5 and Why it Matters

February 4, 2010 min read

Offline data storage, meaning users can access web sites developed in it without being connected to the internet

Drag and drop functionality

Document editing (i.e. Google Docs)

Built-in video

Geolocation - the ability to identify the real-world location of a computer on the Internet

In the year 2000, HTML4 was christened the official language for web page development. A decade later, an eternity on the web, we are just beginning to hear about the next generation of HTML - HTML5.Someday soon, HTML5 will dominate the web and completely change the way you develop your website and web-based applications. The more you know about HTML5, the better prepared you'll be to direct your company to take full advantage of this future web standard.For the uninitiated, HTML (HyperText Markup Language) is a system of formatting that controls the look and layout of Web pages. It tells web browsers like Internet Explorer, Firefox, Safari, and Chrome how to display headings, paragraphs, and lists; where to insert images, where links point to, how to display text in tables, and much more. HTML 5 allows programmers to build sophisticated web sites that behave more like downloaded applications.Theoretically, HTML5 will reduce reliance on proprietary plug-ins, such as Adobe Flash. This means devices that may not support Flash--such as Safari for the iPhone--will be able to leverage the functionality of HTML5, enabling the creation of applications that will run on more devices. HTML5 also supports the following features:To learn more about HTML5, I recently sat down with Jason Brush , Executive VP of User Experience Design at Schematic , a pioneering interactive agency that's already using HTML5 in a select number of projects, and asked him a few questions. In the following HTML5 Q&A, Jason offers his insight on this major advance in Web development:A number resources are available for anyone who wants to learn HTML5, including: