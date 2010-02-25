Rewarding Employees...By Giving Them the Company

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Guest Writer
Owner of Make a Living Writing
min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.
red-mill1.jpgWith all the layoffs that have happened over the last two years, many employees are toiling longer hours. Many are stressed by the loss of co-worker/friends. They're having to stretch themselves and learn new tasks, often doing the work two or three people used to perform.

What is their reward?

At Bob's Red Mill Natural Foods in Oregon, the answer this week is: the company. Company founder Bob Moore celebrated his 81st birthday by giving Red Mill to more than 200 longtime workers through an employee stock ownership plan. The ownership stake is meaningful--the Seattle Times reported the company had $24 million in sales in 2004, and has grown more than 20 percent each year since. In 2007, Red Mill bought a new production plant that enabled the company to triple production of its stone-ground flours, cereals and other whole-grain products.

Moore had offers to sell the company outright. Instead, he left it in the hands of people he can trust to steer it into the future because they know the company inside out. The ownership stake gives the workers the power to shape company direction, and when they leave or retire, they'll be cashed out.

In the intensity of a tough economy, it's hard to think about employee rewards programs. Just still having a job is sort of seen as a reward. But sophisticated companies such as Red Mill are way ahead of that.

What's in it for your employees? What makes them motivated to build company success? As we chug slowly out of the downturn, the companies that have workers committed to driving sales will be out in front. If you've been wondering about your succession plan, think about an ESOP as one way to turn your staff of workers into a group of vested owners who are passionate about growth.

More from Entrepreneur

David provides constructive insight to help businesses focus on their company growth, build brand awareness and know when and how to raise money.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Got an Awesome New Business Idea? Here's What to Do Next.

Starting a Business

5 Lessons to Follow as You Take Your Product to Market