Four For Friday for Entrepreneurs - The Office Space Edition
min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.Q1 - Location: Do you work from your home or a traditional office? If you work from home, how do you keep your home and business lives separated since both are under the same roof?
Q2 - Personalization: If you work in a traditional office, are you in an enclosed office or a cubicle? In either case, how much freedom do you have to personalize your workspace?
Q3 - Productivity: Is your office space conducive to productivity? If it isn't, what would you like to change about the space?
Q4 - Entertainment: What's your pick for the best office or work-related movie or television show of all time?