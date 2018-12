Could We Seriously Get the VAT?

April 22, 2010 min read

We all know our nation has spent a bundle trying to stimulate the economy again. It's been suggested that there's only one way out of this debt mess now -- the value added tax.Better known as the VAT, the value-added tax is charged on retail goods and services. It's essentially a national sales tax that goes on top of state and local taxes charged. The entire European Union collects a VAT , which is typically steeper than sales tax here in the U.S. -- in Britain, for instance, it's 17.5 percent.Rumblings about the VAT began months ago, with some observers insisting a U.S. VAT is inevitable because it's the only tax-funnel big enough to address our debt and help fund healthcare reform. Earlier this month, former Federal Reserve chairman Paul Volcker brought the subject up at a New York Historical Society meeting, saying the VAT should be discussed as a serious option.President Barack Obama kept the VAT rumor going this week in a CNBC interview. When asked about the VAT, our chief executive did not rule it out . He noted it would be novel for the U.S....but also that it "has worked for some countries."The road to a VAT would certainly be a contentious one, as the VAT would essentially raise prices on just about everything. Do you think a VAT is likely? How would the VAT impact your business? Let's continue the VAT chat in the comments.