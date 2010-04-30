Four For Friday for Entrepreneurs - The Giving Back Edition

business-questions.jpgQ1 - Charitable Giving: In Utah, charities and nonprofit organizations are encouraged to apply for a $100,000 grant from Humana aimed at building healthy communities within the state. In Rhode Island, retail pharmacy chain CVS is donating $100,000 to the American Red Cross to support flood relief efforts across the state. Does your business offer grants or make donations to local, regional or national nonprofit organizations? If so, how do you decide which organizations receive your company's support?

Q2 - Volunteering: About 61.8 million Americans, (26.4 percent of the adult population) donated eight billion hours of volunteer service worth $162 billion the last time such figures where tallied. Does your company give employees paid time off to volunteer in the community?

Q3 - Starting Up: If someone offered you a large sum of money for your company (enough that you could retire and never have to work again) but the offer came with the stipulation that you must start a new nonprofit and work in that organization for at least one year, would you take the offer? If so, what type of nonprofit would you start?

Q4 - Cause Marketing: If you could afford to make a public donation of a portion of your company's sales to a nonprofit, what cause would you support? Do you think such an act would differentiate you within your market or provide such a return on investment that doing so would make good business sense?

