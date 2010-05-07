Four For Friday for Entrepreneurs - The PR Edition
min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.Q1 - Importance: How important is public relations to your company (not important, somewhat important, important, very important)?
Q2 - Home: Where does the PR function reside within your company? For example; it's a division on its own, marketing handles it, the CEO's office manages it, we outsourced to an agency, we don't have an official PR component.
Q3 - Frequency: If PR is part of your business model, does your company issue press releases on a set schedule (i.e., one every week or month) or only when you decide that you have something newsworthy to announce?
Q4 - Social Media: How has the evolution and adoption of social media impacted your PR tactics?