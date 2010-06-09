Free Video-chat, Scheduling and Coupons for Business
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.This week, Wednesday Web Resources brings you a tasty new selection of free online tools to help your business. This time, it's a free video-chat program, a free meeting scheduling tool to save you time, and a business-coupon site offering discounts.
Like many of my previous Wednesday Web offers, some of these free tools probably won't stay free forever, so use them while you can get them gratis.TokBox is a startup that offers free video chat for up to 20 people at a time. You can also put on a seminar with up to 200 viewers or get other advanced services in their paid levels. But the free level ought to help a lot of virtual startups with execs scattered all over the country.
Do you find yourself wasting precious work hours emailing back and forth to set up meetings? Arrange.cc aims to shorten this process with a free scheduling tool that will help determine when everyone's free -- no downloading or registration required, either.
Coupon deals are everywhere -- hello, Groupon! -- but most coupon offers are meant for consumers. Now there's eBoss 123, which is a one-stop place for discounts and promotional offers aimed at business owners. On a recent visit to the site, there were discount deals on job ads at Monster.com, and discount deals from Intuit, Networking Solutions, Dell and many more.