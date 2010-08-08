Summer Reading: Oldies But Goodies

summer-reading.jpgDespite the potshots I often take at self-help business books, the truth is that I myself am a business book junkie and have been for as long as I can remember. If I've got 15 minutes in the airport between planes, you can probably find me in the airport book store looking for the next hot read. 

Here are three of my all-time favorites:

The E-Myth Revisited: Why Most Small Businesses Don't Work and What to Do About It by Michael Gerber

According to Gerber, the reason most small businesses fail (or fail to grow) is because most business owners are technicians, not CEOs. In other words, they can bake a cake but they can't run a bakery. Gerber's solution is to teach entrepreneurs how to be managers--that is, to set goals and delegate work so they can build sustainable and scalable businesses. A great book for business owners who find themselves trapped on the treadmill!

The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People by Stephen Covey

First published in 1990, The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People has sold more than 10 million copies worldwide. Leadership expert Stephen Covey believes that true success comes from balancing personal and professional effectiveness and teaches his readers how to take these success strategies and turn them into everyday habits. The keys to success: Time management, positive thinking, developing your "proactive muscles" (taking the initiative rather than reacting) and more. If you've decided it's time to shift your paradigm, this book's for you!

The Alchemist by Paolo Coelho

Not really a business book (but one of my favorite inspirational stories), The Alchemist tells the tale of a young Spanish shepherd who journeys through North Africa in search of a treasure and discovers the Personal Legend that will change his life. Why is it that the treasure we seek is always back where we started? Toss this book in your bag before you head out to the beach!

 

