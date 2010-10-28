Why You Should Hurry Up and Start a Small Business Already
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.If you've been thinking about starting a small business, you might want to take the plunge before the end of the year. Why? Goodies in several recently passed new laws offer tax breaks that were previously unavailable to entrepreneurs.
Here's a quick summary of some of the breaks you and your investors could take if you start a business in 2010:
- Only this year, you can deduct $10,000 of startup costs, double the previous figure.
- Write off 100 percent of up to $500,000 in equipment costs your first year. If you have costs beyond there, you can write off 50 percent of them right away under the bonus depreciation clause.
- Investors can sell qualified business stock between March of this year and January 2012 tax-free. Any profit is also exempt from the dreaded Alternative Minimum Tax.
- Take a 35 percent tax credit on your company's health-insurance premiums.
- Your local community bank may have more money to lend you, thanks to $30 billion in new federal funding for small-business loans.
- Take a $2,500 hiring credit if you hire a qualified worker this year, or $5,000 next year.
