Three Time-Saving Tools to Simplify Social Media

November 26, 2010 min read

As any entrepreneur knows, time is a precious commodity. So, can the time-bandit known as social media be tamed? I say, yes. It's simply a matter of embracing the proper technologies. Here are three must-have tools to execute a successful social-media strategy in just 15 minutes a day.If you had just five minutes to devote to social media, who would you reach out to? How would you share your message? Enter: Flowtown . This power-packed tool digs through the data in your network and hand-delivers a goldmine.

Enter your e-mail contact list and Flowtown aggregates social-media profile information from your e-mail subscriber list, identifies which members of your audience are considered influencers by their reach and level of engagement, and then allows you to engage those influencers by sending targeted invitations to join you on social networks. Instead of wasting time chasing all 20,000 of your friends, followers and connections, you can now spend those precious five minutes engaging powerful trendsetters in your network who have already expressed interest in your brand.