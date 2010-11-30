Retail Poll: How Was the Holiday-Shopping Kickoff?

how-was-the-holiday-shopping-kickoff.jpgRetail's biggest weekend of the year has come and gone. It kicked off with Black Friday -- traditionally the day retailers start making their profit for the year. That was followed by Small Business Saturday, and finally Cyber Monday, often the biggest shopping day for ecommerce retailers.

Many forecasters were expecting to see a better -- but not great -- holiday season this year, compared with last year. 

Now, the time for forecasting is over. Take our poll, and let's find out how it went.   A couple of quick studies of Black Friday are in -- Coremetrics says online sales were up nearly 16 percent on Black Friday, and the National Retail Federation found holiday-weekend spending rose 6 percent in physical stores.

Here at the Daily Dose, we're taking our own snapshot of the holiday weekend, to find out how strong of a start the shopping season got this year.

If you're a retailer -- either online or off -- take our poll below. Then, let us know your predictions for this holiday season in the comments.

Tell us your results, then check back to see how Entrepreneur's retail readers are doing this holiday season.

Let us know your location and what you saw this weekend.

